"With pinpoint intelligence operations in Syria, Iraq, we made it impossible for so-called leadership cadre of PKK to emerge from hideouts": Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said during National Intelligence Organization's 97th Foundation Anniversary.

"With its vast resource network and cutting-edge technological capabilities, our National Intelligence Organization (MIT) gives no respite to terrorists," he said on Wednesday.

Referring to successful operations by MIT and security forces against PKK/YPG terror group, he said, “Every day we receive news of a villain, a scoundrel, who was neutralised hundreds of kilometers away from our borders. We are making them pay the price for our martyrs.”

"I want it to be known that there is absolutely no place for terrorism and terrorists in the Century of Türkiye," he added, expressing that there is no right to life for any illegal structure targeting Türkiye from Daesh to FETO, from PKK to DHKP/C.

Operations against Mossad spies

On detention of Israeli intel operatives in Türkiye, President Erdogan said, "This is just first step, you will get to know Türkiye."

"Turkish intelligence agency, which exposed Israel's espionage network, gave very clear response to those threatening Türkiye," Erdogan added.

Last week, Türkiye officially arrested 15 on charges of spying, while deporting eight others suspected of being linked to Israel's notorious Mossad intelligence service and of targeting Palestinians living in Türkiye.

During the searches, a large amount of foreign exchange, unlicensed guns, and digital materials were also confiscated.

"We are aware that Türkiye's firm and resolute stance in regional crises, particularly the massacres in Gaza, has thwarted some people's plans," said Erdogan.

"The intensification of espionage activities against our country in recent times is just one manifestation of this discomfort," he said, adding that "Of course, we are not idle in the face of these actions."

New threats on the radar of the MIT

Referring to changing conditions and the necessity to revise the threat ranking for MIT, President Erdogan said, “Of course, it is unthinkable for Türkiye’s security concept to remain unchanged at a time when asymmetric threats have increased and diversified so much.”

“In addition to terrorism and foreign espionage activities, new threats such as irregular migration, radicalisation, organised crime and Islamophobia have entered the radar of the National Intelligence Organization,” he added.

Türkiye's position as a global player

Expressing that the Turkish state defends its national interest in both diplomacy and military fields, Erdogan said that "Almost everyone acknowledges this fact; Türkiye is consolidating its effective position as a playmaking actor on the global chessboard day by day."

"Contrary to the claims, there has not been an axis shift in our country; rather, after a long search, our country has discovered its true axis, which is known as the Türkiye axis," he added.