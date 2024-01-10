January 10, 2024
Targeting white flags: an Israeli pattern since 1948?
Following the December 15 incident wherein Israeli forces killed three Israeli hostages — one of whom was holding a white flag — in Palestine’s Gaza, Israeli army chief Herzi Halevi declared, "This is not the IDF (Israeli army)." However, Israeli forces’ targeting of civilians holding white flags is far from rare and extends continuously to the present day.
