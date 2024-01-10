WORLD
1 MIN READ
ICJ to hear South Africa's genocide case against Israel
In a landmark case, Israel will appear before the International Court of Justice at The Hague to challenge South Africa's genocide accusations regarding its onslaught on Gaza. In an 84-page submission to the ICJ, South Africa argues that Israel is violating its obligations under the 1948 convention on the prevention and punishment of the crime of genocide. Malaysia and Türkiye have welcomed the application, and say the murder of more than 22,000 Palestinian civilians in Gaza should not go unpunished. Crystal Orderson reports from Cape Town.
Israel's Genocide Trial at ICJ / Others
January 10, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us