ICJ to hear South Africa's genocide case against Israel

In a landmark case, Israel will appear before the International Court of Justice at The Hague to challenge South Africa's genocide accusations regarding its onslaught on Gaza. In an 84-page submission to the ICJ, South Africa argues that Israel is violating its obligations under the 1948 convention on the prevention and punishment of the crime of genocide. Malaysia and Türkiye have welcomed the application, and say the murder of more than 22,000 Palestinian civilians in Gaza should not go unpunished. Crystal Orderson reports from Cape Town.