WORLD
2 MIN READ
Militants attack UN helicopter after emergency landing in central Somalia
The helicopter landed due to engine failure, says the minister of internal security of Galmudug state.
Militants attack UN helicopter after emergency landing in central Somalia
An aviation official said medical professionals and soldiers were on board the helicopter that was headed to Wisil town for a medical evacuation. / Others
January 10, 2024

Officials in Somalia said Al Shabab terrorists have killed one person and captured five others on a United Nations helicopter that made an emergency landing in an area controlled by the militants.

The minister of internal security of Galmudug state in central Somalia, Mohamed Abdi Aden Gaboobe, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the helicopter made the landing due to engine failure in Xindheere village.

The minister said seven passengers were on board: six foreigners and one Somali national. He said Al Shabab captured five passengers and another was shot dead while trying to escape. One passenger remained at large.

Emergency landing

Al Shabab has not claimed responsibility for the attack. The United Nations office in Somalia didn't immediately respond to questions.

An aviation official said medical professionals and soldiers were on board the helicopter that was headed to Wisil town for a medical evacuation but made the emergency landing in an Al Shabab-controlled area.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak with the media.

RelatedAl Shabab attack African Union army base in Somalia
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us