WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indigenous leader found dead in northern Mexico border state
The mystery surrounding Aronia Wilson's death as Sonora authorities explore personal motives within her immediate circle.
Indigenous leader found dead in northern Mexico border state
Prosecutors said they had ruled out Wilson’s “political or similar activities” as a motivating factor. Photo: Twitter / Others
January 11, 2024

Authorities in the northern Mexico border state of Sonora has said that a local Cucapah Indigenous leader, Aronia Wilson, has been found dead.

Sonora state prosecutors said on Wednesday that they are questioning a person of interest in the death of Wilson, and that initial investigations point to motives related to her immediate circle of friends, family or acquaintances.

Prosecutors said they had ruled out Wilson’s “political or similar activities” as a motivating factor. They did not give a cause of death.

Known in Mexico as Cucapahs, members of the Cocopah Indian Tribe also live across the border in Arizona, near Yuma.

In 2020, the Cocopah Indian Tribe complained about a border barrier on their land, which they said would cut access to tribal members in Mexico.

RelatedA grandmother seeks justice for missing, murdered Native Americans
SOURCE:AP
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us