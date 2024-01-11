CES 2024 lives up to the hype

The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas has been the world's biggest technology trade show since it debuted in 1956. It's where CD players and the Nintendo game console first made their appearance; and if you've ever played a game of Tetris, that grew out of CES, too. While it has long been a space to unveil cutting-edge technology, it also elevates some everyday devices to an experience of luxury. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.