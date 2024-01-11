Papua New Guinea's prime minister declared a 14-day state of emergency in the capital after 15 people were killed in riots as crowds looted and burned shops.

"Today we call for a state of emergency for 14 days in our nation's capital," Prime Minister James Marape announced on Thursday.

Violence erupted in Port Moresby on Wednesday evening after a group of soldiers, police officers and prison guards launched protests over unexplained deductions to their pay.

Security forces staged a protest inside Papua New Guinea's parliament after noticing their pay had been docked. Although the government swiftly promised to fix what it described as a payroll "glitch", it was not enough to stop disgruntled civilians from joining the fray.

Within hours the unrest had also spread to the city of Lae, about 300 kilometres (186 miles) to the north of the capital. More than 1,000 troops were on standby "to contain any situations that may arise going forward", he said.

At least 15 people were killed in the unrest in Port Moresby and Lae, said Police Commissioner David Manning.

AFPTV footage showed looters in the capital dashing into stores through smashed glass windows, stuffing stolen goods into cardboard boxes, shopping trolleys and plastic buckets. Buildings and cars were set alight, stirring up thick plumes of black smoke that hung over the worst-hit parts of the city.

'Darkest day'

The US Embassy in Port Moresby said shots were fired near its compound as police tried to "disperse groups of looters".

A smaller crowd gathered earlier outside the prime minister's office in Port Moresby, tearing a security gate off its rails and torching a parked police car.

Beijing has lodged a complaint with Papua New Guinea's government, fol lowing reports that rioters targeted Chinese-owned businesses. Its foreign ministry said two Chinese nationals had been "lightly injured" in the violence.

"We remind Chinese nationals in PNG to pay close attention to the changing security situation on the ground," ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.

National Capital District governor Powes Parkop said the unrest represented an "unprecedented level of strife" in Port Moresby, while local newspaper the Post Courier called it the city's "darkest day".

The prime minister said four department chiefs involved in the payroll problem, the heads of personnel, finance and treasury as well as Police Commissioner David Manning, had all been suspended for 14 days.