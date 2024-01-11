Former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani addressed the commemoration ceremony on the seventh anniversary of the death of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, a prominent figure in the Iranian revolution.

In his speech on Thursday, Rouhani criticised the present state of affairs in Iran, particularly the powerful Guardian Council.

He characterised the Guardian Council's current situation as a "historic test day" and remarked, "history will judge the Guardian Council in these days. Do they once again desire the invalidation of the votes of the main candidate's opponent?"

This comment pointedly addressed the Guardian Council's practice of vetoing candidate applicants in the last two general elections, a move Rouhani found fault with.

Rouhani highlighted the apparent reluctance of the ruling minority in Iran to embrace maximum voter participation and healthy competition.

He questioned whether the Guardian Council's actions aimed at disqualifying candidates were indicative of their lack of interest in genuine democratic processes.

During his speech, Rouhani argued that the Iranian people hope for change and a more comfortable way of life. He contended that the prevailing minority in Iran does not share the electorate's desire for maximum participation or competition in elections.

This observation served as a critique of the current political landscape in Iran, emphasising the need for a more inclusive and democratic process that genuinely reflects the will of the people.

As Iran reflects on the legacy of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, Rouhani's words signal a call for reform and a departure from practices that hinder the democratic aspirations of the Iranian people.

Hundreds of candidates disqualified in the 2021 presidential elections

In the lead-up to Iran's presidential elections on June 18, 2021, the Guardian Council, a constitutional vetting body under the oversight of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, played a pivotal role in shaping the candidate landscape.

The Interior Ministry received the final list from the Guardian Council, revealing a field of seven candidates, each given the green light to contest.

The approved candidates included incumbent judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, Secretary of the Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei, former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili, Deputy Parliament Speaker Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, former Vice President Mohsen Mehralizadeh, Central Bank Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati, and lawmaker Alireza Zakani.

Notably absent from the list were prominent reformist or pragmatist figures, setting the stage for an election that lacked representation from these political factions.

Among the 585 candidates disqualified by the Guardian Council were significant figures such as supreme leader adviser and former parliament speaker Ali Larijani, known for his pragmatic conservative stance, and the current reformist First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri.

Even the prospect of a comeback by former two-term President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was dashed, as he was unsurprisingly disqualified.

Ahmadinejad had declared his intention to boycott the elections if denied the opportunity to run during the registration process.

The exclusion of key reformist, pragmatist, and centrist figures raised concerns about the diversity of voices in Iran, showing a political landscape that appeared to be narrowing rather than broadening.