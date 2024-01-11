WORLD
‘Exodus’: The novel responsible for Americans’ support for Israel
Considered one of the best pieces of Zionist propaganda in modern history, Leon Uris’s 1958 novel “Exodus” inspired a generation of Americans to support Israel. An international bestseller and award-winning film, it blurred the lines between fact and fiction in telling the story of Jewish migrants bypassing British regulations to settle in Palestine. While its impact has been lasting, the book is increasingly being regarded as controversial for its racist portrayals of Arabs and its erasure of the atrocities suffered by Palestinians. #Exodus #Israel #Palestine
January 11, 2024
