Is the UK's economic outlook looking brighter?

The only way is up. That's the simultaneously encouraging and lackluster prediction by many analysts for the UK’s economy this coming year. So what could it mean for a government that’s on the ropes? Guests: Keith Pilbeam Professor of International Economics at City, University of London Vicky Pryce Economist and Chief Economic Adviser at CEBR Scarlett MccGwire Former UK Labour Party Adviser