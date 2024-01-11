Are boycotts against Israel making an impact?

We all know that money talks. When brands are boycotted, companies and consumers listen. Anger over the war in Gaza has led many to protest with their wallets. So just what’s been the impact of such efforts? Guests: Omar Barghouti Co-founder of the Palestinian BDS Movement Aisha Ijaz Lecturer in Marketing at Edge Hill University Ben Jamal Director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign