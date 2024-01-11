TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Smuggled ancient Turkish statue returns home from the UK
As Torso of Kore, spotted at an auction in the UK, is handed over to Türkiye's London Embassy at the special delivery event, Ambassador Ertas stresses 'the shared responsibility of protecting historical artefacts in their countries of origin.'
The torso of kore originates from the ancient city of Miletus in Aydin. / Photo: AA
January 11, 2024

A torso sculpture dating back to the 6th century BCE, originally from the ancient city of Miletus in Western Anatolia, has been repatriated to Türkiye.

The artefact, spotted at an auction in the UK, was handed over to Türkiye's London Embassy at a special delivery event attended by Ambassador Osman Koray Ertas, Zeynep Boz, who oversees combatting smuggling at the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry, and officials from the London Metropolitan Police.

During the event, Ambassador Ertas stressed the shared responsibility of protecting historical artefacts in their countries of origin.

He highlighted the importance of the collaboration between the London Metropolitan Police's unit responsible for art and historical artefacts and Turkish institutions.

The torso of kore originates from the ancient city of Miletus in Aydin.

Ambassador Ertas expressed his satisfaction with the cooperation with the UK police. He said: "Through the collaboration with the UK police, we are bringing this beautiful work back to its rightful place, our homeland."

Boz also provided insights into the meticulous process of tracking the artefact, explaining that ministry teams scrutinised the works of art sold at auctions and their past records.

She revealed that the kore torso was identified during an auction in 2021, leading to the submission of various reports to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

With documents proving its Anatolian origin, the Metropolitan Police worked with the auction house to ensure the artefact's return to Türkiye.

Boz also addressed recent news about lost or stolen works of art from UK museums, emphasising the challenges of museum management globally.

She stated: "It is not acceptable for any cultural asset to be damaged, fall into the wrong hands, or be easily sold, especially as stolen (items)."

Boz expressed Türkiye's commitment to collaboration with other countries on historical artefacts and willingness to support the UK in this regard.

SOURCE:AA
