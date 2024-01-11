January 11, 2024
Palestinian detainees face more abuse in Israeli prisons amid Gaza ‘war of revenge’
Palestinian detainees currently held in Israeli prisons — around 50% of whom were arrested after October 7 amid increasing Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem — are facing harsher conditions since the beginning of Israel’s “war of revenge” on Palestine’s Gaza. #humanrights
