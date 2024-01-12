TÜRKİYE
Türkiye airlifts more Gazans for treatment: Health Minister Koca
A total of “85 patients and injured individuals from Gaza are being brought to Türkiye from Egypt," Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announces.
Türkiye has received 292 wounded and sick patients from Gaza for treatment since Israel's devastating attacks on the Palestinian enclave began last year. / Photo: AA Archive
January 12, 2024

Türkiye transferred 85 more patients and wounded in Palestine's Gaza from Egypt to Turkish soil, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has said.

Two planes carrying patients and their companions landed in the capital Ankara on Thursday night.

Accompanied by a group of 106 escorts, the patients will receive medical treatment in our country,” Koca announced on X.

Türkiye has received 292 wounded and sick patients from Gaza for treatment since Israel's devastating attacks on the Palestinian enclave began last year, according to a December 31 post on X by Koca.

SOURCE:AA
