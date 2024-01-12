WORLD
3 MIN READ
Papua New Guinea back to normal amid tight vigil after riots
Violence first broke out in Port Moresby after a group of soldiers, police officers and prison guards went on strike after unexplained deductions in salary, with disgruntled citizens joining the fray, the unrest soon spread to the city of Lae.
Papua New Guinea back to normal amid tight vigil after riots
Marape said rioters would "pay the price" for the outbreaks of "lawlessness", declaring a 14-day state of emergency for the capital on Thursday evening. / Photo: AFP
January 12, 2024

Troops patrolled the streets of Papua New Guinea's capital, under a state of emergency following riots that killed 16 across the country's two largest cities.

Prime Minister James Marape has pledged to restore calm after angry crowds swelled in Port Moresby on Wednesday evening, smashing windows, pillaging shops and setting buildings ablaze.

Marape said rioters would "pay the price" for the outbreaks of "lawlessness", declaring a 14-day state of emergency for the capital on Thursday evening.

With 1,000 soldiers placed on standby to bolster security, many of the city's bank branches, petrol stations and grocery stores began re-opening Friday.

"Shops have opened, fuel stations have opened, public transportation is open. People are moving again. There's been a sense of peace," Port Moresby resident Maho Laveil told AFP.

"There's an increased level of police and military around the city," the economics lecturer added.

"I think the risk is at night."

RelatedLooting, arson in Papua New Guinea cities leave 15 people dead

'Enough is enough'

Violence first broke out in Port Moresby after a group of soldiers, police officers and prison guards went on strike after noticing unexplained deductions in their pay. With disgruntled citizens joining the fray, the unrest soon spread to the city of Lae about 300 kilometres to the north.

Police and health officials said at least 16 people had been killed across the two cities, according to updated figures released Friday.

Marape conceded security forces had a "genuine cause of concern", and his government swiftly promised to fix what it described as a payroll "glitch". But he warned that "lawlessness and recklessness" would not be tolerated.

"This is not the first time members of our disciplinary forces have gone rogue," he told reporters Thursday evening, referencing a 2018 pay dispute that ended with security staff smashing up the country's parliament.

"I want to indicate to our country enough is enough. Enough is enough."

RelatedPapua New Guinea declares state of emergency after violent unrest
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us