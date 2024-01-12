WORLD
Bombardment in Sudan kill dozens of civilians — report
Death toll rises in conflict-ridden Sudan between the army and RSF militias as lawyers report 33 civilian deaths in the capital's relentless bombardments.
Airstrikes in the Sudanese capital has killed at least 33 civilians, most of them in air strikes / Photo: AP archive
January 12, 2024

Bombardments in the Sudanese capital have killed at least 33 civilians, most of them in air strikes, pro-democracy lawyers group said.

The group had announced earlier on Thursday that artillery fire killed 10 civilians in a residential area of Khartoum, where the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been at war since April.

Sudan's army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan rejected an agreement signed between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and political groups, and vowed to continue fighting a nine-month war, in a speech to troops last week.

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) was open to an immediate, unconditional ceasefire through talks with the Sudanese army as it signed a declaration with the Taqadum civilian coalition and invited the army to do the same.

Humanitarian crisis

A nine-month war in Sudan, which now faces the world's largest displacement crisis, has devastated the country's infrastructure and prompted warnings of famine.

Attempts to end the conflict through negotiations, led by the United States and Saudi Arabia, have so far come to nothing and previous agreements to protect civilians have gone unheeded.

The African Union Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat called the two sides to immediately cease hostilities and participate in negotiations towards building and sustaining peace in Sudan.

More than 12,000 people have been killed and over 33,000 wounded as a result of the conflict, according to the UN.

Approximately 25 million people, half of the population, need humanitarian aid.

About 7M people in Sudan have been displaced within the country or fled in search of security in neighbouring countries.

