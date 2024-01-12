WORLD
US and UK launch strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen
In Yemen, the Iran-backed Houthis have vowed to continue targeting Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea - undeterred by overnight US-led air strikes on their military infrastructure in the country. The US and the UK had warned that they would target Yemen if the Houthis continue their attacks on international ships. This has led to fears of wider conflict across the Middle East as Israel continues its onslaught in Gaza. Shoaib Hasan has the story.
January 12, 2024
