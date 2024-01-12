World-renowned artists have drawn attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza through their music at the "Bulletproof Dreams: Gaza Child Artists Exhibition" hosted in Istanbul.

The exhibition, organised by Türkiye's Communications Directorate to shed light on the human tragedy in Palestine's Gaza from the perspective of children, attracted significant interest from foreign artists.

Lebanese-Swedish singer Maher Zain and Tunisian singer Emel Mathlouthi, known for their efforts to raise awareness about global issues, filmed music videos for songs dedicated to Gaza's plight at the exhibition held in Taksim Square Istanbul.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun emphasised that the exhibition calls to stop the massacre in Gaza and establish lasting peace globally.

"Unfortunately, a large part of the world is turning a blind eye and a deaf ear to the extremely heavy and painful attacks on children. We invite the world to listen to the cries of children who are left helpless amid war and destruction," he said on Friday.

'How traumatised the children of Palestine are.'

The exhibition, inaugurated on December 29 with the attendance of Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan, has drawn both local and foreign visitors and substantial interest from the international press.

Maher Zain, expressing his admiration for the exhibition, remarked, "The exhibition features beautiful and truly impressive artworks. It reflects what goes on in the minds and hearts of Palestinian and Gazan children."

"When someone asks us to draw a picture, we pour out what's inside us. These drawings reveal what goes on in these children's minds. We can see how traumatised these Gazan children are," he added.

Zain expressed hope for a swift end to the assaults, emphasising the responsibility he feels as an artist to use his art to showcase reality. He revealed plans to release a song titled "Ya Habibi Ya Filistin (Oh My Beloved Palestine)" dedicated to Palestine.

Through the eyes of children

Tunisian artist Emel Mathlouthi, moved by the exhibition, lamented the sad reality imprinted on the children's memories.

"I feel helpless as an individual because I am just an artist, but I hope that art, especially the art in this exhibition, can reach more hearts and eyes," she expressed.

Both artists underscored the importance of showing Gaza not only through journalists' eyes but also through the eyes of children.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun acknowledged the role of the exhibited paintings as evidence of Israel's atrocities and emphasised that Türkiye would not remain silent on the cries of these children.

"The exhibition aimed to open internationally, intending to reveal the harsh truths the world avoids seeing," he said.

The exhibition, titled "Bulletproof Dreams: Gaza Child Artists Exhibition," showcases a selection of 266 paintings created by Palestinian children during Israel's war on Gaza between 2008 and 2009.

It also includes a special section dedicated to journalists and doctors who lost their lives in recent Israeli attacks, emphasising the grim realities faced by people of Gaza.

The 1,350-square-metre exhibition, featuring physical installations of Gazan children's paintings and digital displays of the original artworks, will be open to the public until January 29, with 200,000 visitors already having attended.