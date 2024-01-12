Iran finds itself mired in a persistent human rights crisis, as underscored in the recently released annual report by Human Rights Watch (HRW).

The report published on Thursday paints a bleak picture of a nation grappling with the enduring brutality of its authorities, who exhibit no indications of easing their relentless suppression of dissent.

HRW emphasised that Iranian authorities show no signs of ceasing their ruthless treatment of peaceful dissenters nationwide.

The aftermath of the nationwide protests, triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in morality police custody in September 2022, has left an indelible mark on Iran.

HRW's World Report 2024 delves into the distressing aftermath, revealing a staggering toll: Hundreds of protesters were killed, thousands arrested, and numerous people subjected to torture, including women and children.

The report provides alarming statistics, stating that human rights groups are actively investigating the deaths of more than 500 people, including 69 children, during the protests.

As Iranians grapple with the harsh realities of a life resembling a constant battle against a corrupt regime, HRW Deputy Director for the Middle East, Michael Page, issues a stark warning.

“Iranian authorities should know that anything short of fundamental change will only deepen public anger and frustration against their mismanagement and brutality,” Page said.

Within Iran, the situation remains dire, with scores of human rights defenders, journalists, ethnic and religious minorities, and dissidents serving lengthy sentences following grossly unfair trials.

A Plea for the Release of Imam Fathi Mohammad Naqshbandi

The family of Fathi Mohammad Naqshbandi, the Friday Imam of Rask in Iran's Sistan and Balouchestan province, has issued an open letter to international organisations and human rights centres, shedding light on pressures faced by this Sunni religious leader.

In the letter, the family reveals the distressing circumstances surrounding the Sunni imam’s arrest on August 20 along the road to Chabahar city, emphasising that 142 days have passed without any information about his well-being, whereabouts, or even a single phone call with his family.

Alleging harsh mistreatment and various forms of oppression, Naqshbandi's family contends that he has been unjustly detained and deprived of the most basic human rights.

The plea underlines the urgent need for attention to the situation, emphasising the imperative of safeguarding the rights and well-being of individuals facing arbitrary detentions.