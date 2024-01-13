January 13, 2024
Israel: Our actions are self-defence against Hamas
Israel has presented its response to South Africa’s genocide case against it at the International Court of Justice. Israel's lawyers argued that South Africa has distorted the truth, and suggested the blame for the widespread destruction lies with Hamas. Nearly 24,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's offensive in the past 100 days. TRT World's Joel Flynn reports from The Hague.
