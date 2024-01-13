Türkiye's Fight Against Terrorism: Extended Security Meeting

Mehmet Celik, who is Editorial Coordinator of Daily Sabah , talks about the extended security meeting held today and released statement showing the determination that Türkiye's combat with terror and those who support the terrorists. Celik states that terrorist organizations, PKK and YPG, well known Western imperialist project in the region, and directly targets the stability of the region, including Iraq and Syria. According to Celik, the problem will continue as long as US continue supporting PKK and YPG.