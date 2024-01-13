January 13, 2024
China says its reunification with Taiwan still 'inevitable'
Ross Feingold who is Asia political risk analyst is talking about the Taiwan election. Lai Cheng- te wins Taiwan's presidential elections making a democratic milestone for his party that has now won three straight. But what does his victory mean for the relationship between Taiwan and China and how will the US engage with the new Taiwanese president? These are the questions that Ross Feingold answers.
Ross Feingold / Others
