WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye neutralised 57 terrorists during operations
Türkiye has launched an air operation in northern Iraq and Syria against the PKK/YPG terror group's positions. Turkish jets hit 25 PKK targets in Iraq's Metina, Hakhurk and Qandil regions, as well as other terror positions in northern Syria. According to the Defence Ministry, 57 terrorists are neutralised in both regions so far. The operations come after the PKK attacked a Turkish defensive post in northern Iraq on Friday, killing nine soldiers and injuring four. A security meeting chaired by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has wrapped up. The written statement released after the meeting has strongly condemned the terrrorist attack while emphasizing Türkiye's determination to continue its fight against terrorism. Murat Aslan is an associate professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University, speak about what that the security meeting was all about, what kind of a strategy have been identified and could a new comprehensive campaign be launched.
Murat Aslan / Others
January 13, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us