Thousands of protesters in US demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Indigenous, African-Americans, Asians, Arabs, Muslims, Puerto Ricans… Thousands of protesters gather in Washington DC to demand an ‘immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza’. Organisers describe the march as ‘historic’ and one of the ‘largest’ in the US capital since October 7 2023, with buses coming from more than 20 states.
January 14, 2024
