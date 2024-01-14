Turkish intelligence has “neutralised” a PKK terrorist in Iraq’s northern Sulaymaniyah region, security sources has said.

The National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) had been closely monitoring activities of terrorist Hasan Seburi, codenamed Redur Baz, said the sources on Sunday on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

It was found that he joined the terror group from Iran in 2023, and was trained to carry out intelligence gathering, reconnaissance and surveillance activities against Türkiye.

MIT “neutralised” the terrorist in a cross-border anti-terror operation in the Sulaymaniyah region, the sources said.

Seven terrorists neutralised

Turkish security forces have neutralised seven more PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, Türkiye's National Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

The terrorists were targeted while plotting an attack on Turkish soldiers, the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. The group also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.