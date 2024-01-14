WORLD
No 'licence to bully us', says Maldives president as India row deepens
President Mohamed Muizzu's statement, which he said upon returning from his first state visit to China, follows a recent controversy over social media posts by three now-suspended Maldivian deputy ministers about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Regional rivals China and India are competing for influence in the Maldives, a key South Asian country. / Photo: Reuters
The Maldives may be small but will not be bullied, the president said after returning from China, where he signed a raft of deals, as a row with New Delhi deepens.

New Delhi considers the Indian Ocean archipelago to be within its sphere of influence but the country has shifted to China's orbit, the Maldives's largest external creditor.

"We are not a country that is in the backyard of another country. We are an independent nation," Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu told reporters on his arrival home on Saturday.

"This territorial integrity policy is one that China respects," he said in the nation's Dhivehi language, the Mihaaru newspaper late on Saturday.

With Beijing and New Delhi tussling for influence, Muizzu was elected in September after pledging to cultivate "strong ties" with China and eject Indian troops.

"We may be small, but that doesn't give you the licence to bully us," Muizzu said in a final comment in English.

Muizzu has denied seeking to redraw the regional balance by bringing in Chinese forces to replace Indian troops.

Muizzu held his first state visit to China this week and the two sides issued a joint communique on Thursday detailing the "broad consensus" reached by their leaders.

China's state broadcaster CCTV said deals included "infrastructure construction, medical care and health care, improvement of people's livelihoods, new energy sources, agriculture and marine environmental protection" agreements.

"Longstanding China-Maldives relations are built upon an exemplary model of mutual respect," Muizzu's office said.

Tensions with New Delhi flared after three of Muizzu's junior ministers reportedly called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "clown" and a "terrorist" in since-deleted social media posts earlier this month.

Bollywood actors and some of India's cricket greats have responded with calls for compatriots to boycott their southern neighbour and instead book their next holidays closer to home.

Tourism accounts for nearly a third of the Maldives' economy, with Indians making up the largest share of foreign arrivals.

