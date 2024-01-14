What’s the point of UN Security Council?

The UN, once seen as a beacon of hope for global peace, is now marred by its failures. Sadly, its track record leaves much to be desired. From Bosnia to Yemen, Afghanistan to Iraq, the UN has consistently fallen short in its duty to protect innocent lives. It's time to question the effectiveness of an organisation that fails to deliver on its promises. #UNSecurityCouncil #UNSC #UNGaza