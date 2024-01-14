Taiwan president-elect Lai to face China's ire after victory

Lai Ching-Te will become Taiwan's next president after victory in Saturday's election. Also known as William Lai, Beijing describes him as a dangerous separatist and says the people of Taiwan must understand that the island's re-unification with the mainland is inevitable. Lai insists he prefers dialogue over obstructionism and conflict, and wants peace and stability with Beijing. Analysts say the mainland regards Lai's election victory as a vote for independence even if that aim has not been specifically stated by Lai, who favours improving ties with western nations. Ion Marandici is a researcher and lecturer in political science at Rutgers University. He has a PhD in political science and joined us from Toronto, Canada.