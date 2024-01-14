Turkish air strikes "neutralised" 10 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the country's National Defense Ministry has said.

"Ten more PKK terrorists have been neutralised through sudden air operations conducted in the Metina and Gara regions of northern Iraq," the ministry said on X on Sunday.

"Our steel claws continue to shatter the hideouts of terrorists," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Security forces cracked down on PKK terrorists following the killing of nine Turkish soldiers in a terror attack in northern Iraq on Friday.

The attack took place in Operation Claw-Lock region, where Ankara launched an operation in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organisation's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.