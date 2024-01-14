WORLD
3 MIN READ
Massive protest in Paris over controversial immigration law
Crowds brave winter chill to express their strong opposition to law in response to call from over 400 associations, unions and political parties.
Massive protest in Paris over controversial immigration law
People gather at the Place de la Republique square in central Paris for a demonstration against France's recently voted law on immigration, on January 14, 2024. / Photo: AFP
January 14, 2024

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of the French capital Paris on Sunday to protest against the government's contentious immigration law, which was recently passed with the support of far-right lawmakers in parliament.

Responding to a call from more than 400 associations, unions and political parties, they braved the cold weather to express their opposition to the law.

Gathering at Republic Square, they marched towards Clichy Square, expressing their disapproval of the government's decision to push through the law with the backing of the far-right National Rally (RN) party.

Critics of the law argue that it will lead to discrimination against foreigners in the country and are demanding the abandonment of what they consider to be a "racist" policy.

Carrying placards with slogans such as "We Don't Want a Society Built on Racism, Colonialism, Fascism" and "We Work Here. We Live Here. We Stay Here," activists chanted slogans like "Solidarity with the Paperless,” referring to those without residency permits.

Government 'implementing far-right programme'

The protest, which drew participants beyond immigrants, also saw the presence of several politicians such as lawmakers from the left-wing France Unbowed party including Mathilde Panot, Carlos Martens Bilongo, Hadrien Clouet and Daniele Obono.

Speaking to Anadolu, Clouet criticised the right-wing government for aligning itself with the far right and passing the immigration law.

He expressed concern, saying the government “is implementing the programme of (far-right politicians) Jean-Marie Le Pen and Marine Le Pen. This is extremely shameful.”

He said the political program of these two figures is anti-republic, xenophobic and racist.

He also said that if the immigration law comes into effect, citizens and foreigners will not have the same social rights and foreigners will be subjected to extraordinary practices.

The immigration law, approved in parliament on Dec. 19 last year, ties rental assistance and family benefits provided to foreigners residing in the country to specific employment conditions.

According to the law, employed foreigners can benefit from rental support three months after arriving in France, while non-employed individuals can obtain rental support after five years.

RelatedFrench lower house rejects Macron's contentious immigration bill
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us