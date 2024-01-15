January 15, 2024
Republicans in Iowa choose presidential candidate
The US presidential race officially begins on Monday. Republicans in Iowa will be the first to choose their preferred candidate in caucuses at hundreds of locations across the state. Former President Donald Trump is the overwhelming favourite to secure the nomination. But as our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports from Des Moines, the weather might have a part to play in the results.
