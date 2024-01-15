As many as 77 PKK/YPG terrorists have been "neutralised", and 78 targets, including oil facilities controlled by terror groups, shelters, and caves, destroyed in air strikes conducted in northern Iraq and Syria, Türkiye's national defence minister said.

"A total of 78 targets, including caves, shelters, hideouts, and oil facilities assessed to be used by separatist terrorist organisations and believed to contain terrorists at responsible levels, were destroyed through air operations conducted in the Metina, Hakurk, Gara, and Kandil regions in northern Iraq, as well as in northern Syria. A total of 77 terrorists were also neutralised," Minister Yasar Guler told a video conference with high-ranking commanders of the Turkish Armed Forces on Monday.

"These operations ensure that the blood of our martyrs is not left in vain. Our fight against terrorism will continue with increasing intensity until there is not a single terrorist left. There should be no doubt that this will be pursued with determination and commitment, particularly against terrorist organisations such as the PKK, YPG, FETO, and Daesh, with the concept of eradicating terrorism at its source," he added.

The high-ranking commanders included Chief of General Staff Gen. Metin Gurak, Commander of Naval Forces Adm. Ercument Tatlioglu, Commander of Land Forces Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, and Commander of the Air Forces Gen. Ziya Cemal Kadioglu.

Minister Guler, who received a briefing about the ongoing activities, especially counter-terrorism operations, gave instructions regarding upcoming actions.

Following the killing of nine Turkish soldiers on Friday in a terror attack in northern Iraq, security forces began to crack down on PKK/YPG terrorists.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. The group also has a Syrian branch known as the YPG.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.​​​​​​​