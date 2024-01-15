A 1,500-year-old drinking water canal was found during an excavation in the ancient city of Dara, located in the Mardin province of southeastern Türkiye, according to an official.

Under the direction of the Mardin Museum, the excavation started 38 years ago in a neighbourhood 30 kilometres (18,6 miles) away from the city centre.

The excavation continues at the agora (marketplace) in the ancient city, which the Eastern Roman Empire established to protect its border against the Sassanids. The Roman-era canal was found in the agora, where more than ten shops were uncovered.

The channel through which drinking water was transported to the region from the water cistern found about 35 years ago was protected by about two tonnes of stones, and a cement water pipe system was distributed through this channel.

A 30-metre section of the canal was uncovered.

Architectural remains

Abdulgani Tarkan, Mardin Museum director and excavation head told Anadolu Agency that they had reached important architectural remains in Dara, a settlement founded by Emperor Anastasios in 507.

"There are water cisterns in Dara similar to the Basilica Cistern in Istanbul," he said.

"Water is transported from the water cistern containing tonnes of water to the city by the canal and cement water pipe system."

"It is actually a water system that meets the city's drinking water needs established 1,500 years ago," he added.

Devrim Hasan Mentese, an archaeologist at the Mardin Museum, stated they have been working in front of the agora and walls since 2018.

He noted that they found water channels on the lower sides of the shops that led them to the main water canal.

"We also know from ancient authors that the ancient city of Dara was established as a garrison and accommodated 25,000 soldiers," he pointed out, adding that it is not an easy task "to meet the needs of such a large army and people."

"Water systems are very important because of this," he stressed.

Stating that they plan to continue the excavation works next season, Mentese said, "We are planning to complete this area in a few years."

"This will make a great contribution to Dara's visual appearance. Especially with the excavations carried out in recent years, thousands of people have started to come here daily," he said, adding that "it will increase the number of visitors."

"We are planning to expose all water systems in the area," he added.