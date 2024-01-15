January 15, 2024
Alcohol-free pub fights against alcohol addiction in UK
Founded in the southern city of Weymouth to fight against alcohol addiction, Dry Dock Pub stands as the UK’s first alcohol-free pub and community space. Founder Sam Watson, who battled alcoholism himself, aims to preserve British pub culture whilst creating a safe and inclusive environment for people who want to socialise without the presence of alcohol. #AlcoholFree #Pub #UK
