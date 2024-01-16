Thousands of tractors block Berlin as farmers protest

Monday was the last day in a week-long protest by German farmers. Thousands descended on Berlin in their tractors to show their anger at government plans to cut their fuel subsidies. It is part of the coalition government’s spending cuts, forced by a recent legal ruling which has compelled it to reduce the Federal Budget. But farmers say they are being unfairly targeted. Our europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.