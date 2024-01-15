January 15, 2024
WORLD
Gazan worker stranded in West Bank for 100 days
'My body is here, but my heart is in Gaza.' Sami Muhanna, who lived in Palestine's Gaza and was working in Israel, has been stranded in the Occupied West Bank for the last 100 days due to Israel's ongoing hostilities against the besieged enclave. To support his family in Gaza, he has set up a Falafel stall in the town of Tubas.
