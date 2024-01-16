WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli army announces cutbacks in operations in Northern Gaza
Israel's Defence Minister says it's cutting back operations in the north of Gaza and parts of the south as well. But, at least 24 people were killed in air strikes in and around Khan Younis on Monday. And according to the World Food Programme, the entire enclave population is experiencing crisis levels of food insecurity. In Gaza City, there were chaotic scenes as crowds tried to get hold of what little food was making it through. Andy Roesgen has the latest developments.
Israeli army announces cutbacks in operations in Northern Gaza / Others
January 16, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us