Turkish intelligence 'neutralises' PKK women's chief in northeast Syria
Liman Suwyes, who managed the PKK's social activities and organisational efforts in Syria, was responsible for transmitting instructions from the PKK headquarters in Iraq's Qandil Mountain to female members of the terror group.
The terrorist leader transmitted instructions from PKK headquarters in Iraq's Qandil Mountain to female members of the terror group. / Photo: AA
January 16, 2024

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has "neutralised" Liman Suwyes, one of the so-called leaders of the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG, through a targeted operation in the Qamishli region of northeastern Syria.

According to information obtained from security sources, MIT tracked Liman Suwyes, who was identified as one of the leaders of the YPG's women's structure and a so-called member of the terrorist organisation's council with the code name "Rihan Amude".

Suwyes was "neutralised" once her location was determined. Intelligence revealed that Suwyes managed the PKK's social activities and organisational efforts in Syria.

She also transmitted instructions from PKK headquarters in Iraq's Qandil Mountain to female members of the terror group in the Qamishli region near the southern border of Türkiye.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq and Syria to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. The group also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:AA
