British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been accused of using an "Islamophobic trope" against Zarah Sultana, a Muslim Labour Party member of parliament (MP), after asking her "to call on Hamas and the Houthis to de-escalate the situation” in the Middle East rather than the UK government.

It came during a debate in the House of Commons following Sunak's statement on last week's strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

Sultana began a question by mentioning that "limited" military interventions can quickly escalate, referring to Sunak's remarks that the strikes against the Houthis were "limited."

The lawmaker for Coventry South also cited a media report that Foreign Office officials were "incredibly nervous" about last week’s strikes in Yemen.

Sultana then tapped on Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

"So rather than giving Israel the green light to continue its brutal bombardment of Gaza and risking a wider conflict, will the prime minister seek to de-escalate the situation and call for an immediate cease-fire?”

In response, Sunak replied: "Perhaps the honourable lady would do well to call on Hamas and the Houthis to de-escalate the situation."

'New low'

Later in the session, another Muslim Labour Party MP, Naz Shah, criticised the prime minister's response, saying it was "a new painful blow."

"It really has been a new low and a new painful blow today for the prime minister to have said to a British Muslim in this House, the member for Coventry South, that she should tell Hamas and the Houthis to stop doing what they’re doing," she said.

Shah, who represents Bradford West, added: "That is an Islamophobic trope... Maybe the prime minister will reflect, withdraw, and take the opportunity to show leadership and apologise."

However, Sunak did not apologise.

“I have said to all members consistently not to conflate these conflicts and when they are calling on the UK to deescalate tensions to recognise that the people who are causing these situations in the first place is the Hamas terrorist organisation and the Houthis, ” he said.

“And it’s got nothing to do with anything else other than to recognise the instigators of this violence and illegality and make sure that is uppermost in everybody’s minds when we have these conversations about the best way to respond.”

Houthis announced Friday that US and British forces launched 73 strikes on Yemen, killing five of their members.

On Saturday, the US renewed air strikes in the capital Sanaa, one day after attacks were carried out by Washington and London against targets in areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen.

After the attacks on Friday, which resulted in five deaths and six injuries among the Houthis, the group said that all American and British interests have become “legitimate targets” for its forces in response to their “direct and declared aggression” against Yemen.