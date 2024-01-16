January 16, 2024
Migrants in Europe accused Croatian police of torture and assault
Migrants trying to enter the European Union from Bosnia and Herzegovina have accused Croatian police of torture and assault - claims that are echoed by a Bosnian NGO. It comes just months after the EU adopted a new pact on migration in response to record arrivals last year. Joel Flynn has been in Bosnia to witness migrants being rescued.
