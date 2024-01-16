Qanuilirpitaa: How Are We Now? | Storyteller
WORLD
2 MIN READ
Qanuilirpitaa: How Are We Now? | StorytellerFollow the largest health survey conducted on Inuit indigenous people of Quebec in which they open up about the past and current issues they are facing.
Qanuilirpitaa: How Are We Now? / Others
January 16, 2024

[NOTE: Qanuilirpitaa: How Are We Now?available until February 12, 2024.]

A young Montreal resident from Nunavik joins the largest health survey ever conducted on Nunavik Inuit. Filmed aboard the Canadian icebreaker Amundsen, which has been converted into a floating clinic, the expedition visits the 14 communities, to better document the health, social and environmental issues affecting them.

The Qanuilirpitaa Survey

Qanuilirpitaa was a vast survey, unprecedented in size, which examined the state of health of the Nunavik population. Nunavik is an area in Canada which comprises the northern third of the province of Quebec, part of the Nord-du-Québec region. The survey was conducted in 2017 and one of its highlights was that it was conducted for and by the Inuit. Youth made up an important component of the health survery, especially as they struggled with a high rate of suicide, as well as the wider issues of addiction, disease, family violence and food insecurity. The survey documented the state of mental and physical health of randomly chosen residents in 14 communities in Nunavik. The data then helped to produce an accurate portrait of the health status of those communities and to determine a course of action for the future.

Storyteller airs every Sunday at 1800 GMT. Live stream: http://trt.world/ytlive

SOURCE:TRT World
