US-led Red Sea coalition is weak because regional powers didn't join: Yemen
Yemen's Vice President Aidarus al Zoubaidi, speaking at Davos, criticises the absence of regional powers in the US-led coalition in the Red Sea.
Yemen's Houthi movement will expand its targets in the Red Sea region to include US ships, group official says. / Photo: AFP
January 16, 2024

The US-led coalition meant to safeguard commercial traffic in the Red Sea against attacks by Yemen's Houthis is weak because regional powerhouses Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt did not take part, Yemen's vice president has said.

"This Bab Al Mandab corridor is of interest to the whole world and to the region, so regional intervention is key," Aidarus al Zoubaidi, Yemen's vice president and head of the Southern Transitional Council, told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday, referring to the narrow strait at the entrance to the Red Sea.

He was speaking at the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos.

Zoubaidi, who opposes the Houthis, said the turmoil created by the attacks had taken a heavy toll on Yemen's economy, which had already taken a beating during the Houthis' conflict against a Saudi-led coalition.

He said the Houthi attacks on the Red Sea froze efforts to reach a peace deal in Yemen.

"How will there be a peace process with strikes on commercial ships, how will that happen?" he added.

Yemen facing 'humanitarian crisis'

Late last year, the Yemeni government and Houthis both committed to steps towards a ceasefire.

The Houthis, who control north Yemen, have been fighting since 2015 in a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands and left 80 percent of Yemen's population dependent on humanitarian aid.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened against the Houthi movement after it ousted Yemen's internationally recognised government from Sanaa, the capital, in 2014.

"The economic situation is very difficult. The rise in freight costs made food and medicine prices go up," said Zoubaidi.

"The devaluation of the currency and living conditions for Yemen means we are facing a humanitarian crisis."

Houthis to expand targets

Yemen's Houthi movement will expand its targets in the Red Sea region to include US ships, an official from the group said on Monday, as it vowed to keep up attacks after US and British strikes on its sites in Yemen.

Attacks by the Houthis on ships in the area since November have impacted companies and alarmed major powers in an escalation of Israel's more than three-month war on Gaza. The group says it is acting in solidarity with Palestinians.

The Houthi movement, which controls the most populous areas of Yemen after nearly a decade of war, has emerged as a strong supporter of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in its war against Israel.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
