TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Iran announces arrest of Turkish origin community leader
Some Turkish ethnic communities in Iran complain of discrimination against Turks along with attempts to assimilate them into Persian culture.
Iran announces arrest of Turkish origin community leader
The individual detained by the intelligence organisation of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps in the city of Parsabad in the Ardabil province of Iran. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Others
January 16, 2024

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the arrest of one of the administrators of the Turan Group, which Tehran claims has Pan-Turkic ambitions.

According to Tasnim News Agency, an individual alleged to be engaging in ethnic nationalism while in contact with people abroad, was detained by the intelligence organisation of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps in the city of Parsabad in the Ardabil province of Iran.

RelatedThe Persian cosmopolis: Iran and its diverse ethnicities, explained

Turks in Iran

A significant portion of Iran's population comes from ethnic groups of Turkish origin.

Some of these groups have made allegations of discrimination against Turks and complain of attempts to assimilate them into Persian culture.

The Iranian state monitors these ethnic groups, which are perceived as opposition to the regime and are labeled Pan-Turkist groups.

RelatedTürkiye expresses condolence upon the deadly terrorist attack in Iran
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us