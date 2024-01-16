January 16, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Palestinian man used as human shield by Israeli forces
A Palestinian man says Israeli forces used him as a "human shield" during their latest raid in the occupied West Bank town of Dura. The army killed 2 Palestinians and injured 10 others during the incursion.
A Palestinian man says Israeli forces used him as a "human shield" during their latest raid in the occupied West Bank town of Dura. The army killed 2 Palestinians and injured 10 others during the incursion. / Others
Explore