TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye will not allow terror corridor along south border: Defence minister
Turkish defence minister reiterates the success of Operation Claw-Lock, initiated in April 2022, in neutralising PKK terrorists, preventing cross-border attacks, and strategically aiming to eliminate terrorism at its source.
Türkiye will not allow terror corridor along south border: Defence minister
Minister Yasar Guler addressed the parliament on terrorist attacks and counter-terrorism operations. / Photo: AA 
January 16, 2024

Türkiye will not allow a terror corridor along its south border, Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler has said.

"Regardless of who provides support, under any pretext or for any reason, we will not allow the establishment of a terrorist corridor along our southern borders," Guler said on Tuesday in his briefing to Türkiye's parliament on terrorist attacks and counter-terrorism operations.

Following the killing of nine Turkish soldiers on Friday in a terror attack in northern Iraq, security forces stepped up their crackdown on the PKK terrorist organisation and its Syrian offshoot, YPG.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terrorist organisation's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

Terror's 'last resistance'

In the areas where Operation Claw-Lock continues, Minister Guler said if it weren't for the Turkish military presence, the terrorist organisation's attacks on Türkiye's borders would continue as before, and greater costs would be paid in the cities.

"Today, not a single piece of news about a martyr is coming from within the country's borders, and there is not a single attack on our base areas. This demonstrates the success of our strategy to eliminate terrorism at its source," he said.

Türkiye's military reaching the Zap region, which is the "heart" of terrorists, has caused the terror group to show its "last resistance" in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, he added.

In the Operation Claw-Lock zone, there have been 3,151 harassment and infiltration attempts by PKK terrorists on Türkiye's base areas, Guler stressed. In response to these attacks, as many as 1,689 terrorists were neutralised in northern Iraq, he added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

RelatedTürkiye's thankless struggle: Fighting terror in northern Iraq and Syria
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us