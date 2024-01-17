January 17, 2024
Turkish Astronaut Alper Gezeravci launches historic mission
Türkiye is preparing to blast off into the record books when the country's first-ever astronaut leaves Earth later this week and heads to the International Space Station on a two-week mission. Military pilot Alper Gezeravci says he will "carry the dreams of Turkish people from the sky to the depths of space". Bera Karaman reports.
Alper Gezeravci, Türkiye's first astronaut heads to space / Others
