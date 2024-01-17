WORLD
Endless Cabinet Reshuffles and Corruption Scandals, Can Croatia’s PM Secure Another Term?
Croatia's longest serving Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic will have a busy year as he tries to secure another term in office. But it could be a tough task, given his never ending cabinet reshuffles. His latest dismissal was the economy minister, who was hit with corruption allegations. The minister in charge of construction was also sacked, over the slow progress of rebuilding Croatia's quake-hit areas nearly 4-years after the tremors struck. During his two terms, Plenkovic has replaced 30 cabinet ministers, which the opposition says, makes him the country's worst prime minister ever. We spoked with both the current and a former foreign minister, on their take towards this year’s elections that will see the country elect its next parliament, president and European MPs. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
