WORLD
1 MIN READ
Sinn Fein and DUP in talks to end Northern Ireland deadlock
To Northern Ireland now, where talks are ongoing to end the political stalemate. The country has been without a functioning devolved administration for almost two years. The two biggest parties, Sinn Fein and the Democratic Unionist Party, are meant to share power in the national assembly but the DUP has been refusing cooperate. Their concerns are over the Brexit deal that the UK government signed with the European Union, and a breakthrough is unlikely before Thursday's deadline which is also the day when 2-hundred-thousand workers plan to strike over pay. Our Correspondent Claire Herriot reports from Belfast.
Northern Ireland political talks / Others
January 18, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us