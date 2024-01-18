Pakistan's military is on "extremely" high alert and any "misadventure" from the Iranian side will be met forcefully, a top Pakistani security source has said amid escalating tensions between the neighbours.

The source spoke to Reuters on Thursday after the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said the country conducted strikes inside Iran, targeting separatist Baloch militants.

The death toll from the strikes rose to nine people, Iranian state media reported on Thursday, up from seven earlier.

"Two men were also killed in the missile attack this morning in one of the border villages of Saravan, bringing the death toll to nine," the official IRNA news agency said quoting Alireza Marhamati, deputy provincial governor of Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province.

In response, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Kanaani says Tehran strongly condemns Pakistan's strikes. Tehran also summoned the Pakistani charge d'affaires in response to the attack.

However, Pakistan's strikes come two days after Tehran said it had attacked the bases of another group within Pakistani territory.

Third party mediation

Both countries are close partners of Beijing and members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Beijing said it was willing to mediate between Pakistan and Iran, urging both sides to "exercise calm and restraint and avoid an escalation of tension".

Pakistan Foreign Ministry said it was not aware of third-party mediation between the two and that they "have separate channels of communication".

"Pakistan and Iran do have several channels of communication. And at this point, I am not aware of any third parties stepping forward in this context", spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch told a news conference in Islamabad.

“Pakistan considers people of Iran as our friends and brothers and we have no interest in escalating any situation,” Baloch said.

“We also believe that dialogue and cooperation is essential for confronting common challenges, including the menace of terrorism and we would like to continue to engage with all neighbours including Iran.”

As tensions are running high Turkish Foreign Ministry has issued a statement calling "friendly and brotherly" nations of Pakistan, Iran and Iraq to ensure peace and common sense.