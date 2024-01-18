Türkiye has expressed concerns about the escalating regional developments that started with Iran's attacks against targets in Iraq, followed and expanded by Iran's strikes on targets inside Pakistan, and further escalated after attacks by Pakistan.

"Problems should be resolved within the framework of the fundamental principles of international law, including the UN Charter, in mutual respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries and with an understanding of friendship and brotherhood," the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said in a statement on Thursday, adding that Türkiye is ready to contribute to the peaceful resolution of the disputes.

The statement called Iran, Iraq and Pakistan to act with common sense and show restraint.

"We hope that all issues will soon come to an end through dialogue and cooperation without further threatening regional security and stability," it added.

Islamabad on Thursday said it launched precision strikes against "separatist terrorists" in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan region, two days after Tehran struck what it described as bases for the militant group Jaish al Adl in the border town of Panjgur in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

Türkiye's diplomatic efforts

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday urged "friendly" and "brotherly" countries to avoid problems with each other amid the current tension in its region, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan spoke to his Iranian, Pakistani, and Iraqi counterparts, Hossein Amirabdollahian, Jalil Abbas Jilani, and Fuad Hussein, respectively, and "advised that the issue should not escalate further, and urged the restoration of calm."

He also expressed the need for sides to act calmly, refrain from steps that would jeopardise stability, and reduce tensions in the region.

"Unfortunately, we see that the war in Gaza has increased regional escalation," he told a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Amman, the capital of Jordan.

Türkiye will continue to do whatever is necessary to reduce the tension between Pakistan and Iran, he said.

Gaza war

During the joint press conference in Amman, Jordanian King Abdullah II hailed Türkiye's efforts to end the deadly Israeli offensive on Gaza and "expressed his appreciation for Türkiye's steadfast positions and efforts to end the war," according to the royal court's statement.

He underlined the importance of coordinating between Amman and Ankara to end Israel's aggression.

The monarch stressed the necessity "of pushing for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, protecting civilians, and delivering relief and medical aid without interruption."

The Turkish minister also said it is imperative to immediately stop the massacre in Gaza and lift the unlawful blockade that is in place.

"We have been following up on the decisions taken at the joint summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League," Fidan said, adding that they have always stressed the need for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

South Africa's case at ICJ

Fidan emphasised that an understanding that only speaks of Israel's security, ignoring the security threats faced by Palestinians, brings war rather than peace to the region.

Türkiye welcomed South Africa’s move to bring Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its alleged genocidal violations against Palestinians in besieged Gaza, he said.

Fidan expressed that they attach great importance to Jordan's role as the guardian of holy sites in Jerusalem and its preservation.

Fidan highlighted that a solution is only possible through the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem, based on the 1967 borders and possessing geographical integrity.

Civil war in Syria

Fidan drew attention to the significant threats and interests of both Jordan and Türkiye in Syria, noting that both countries have been greatly affected by the ongoing civil war.

Highlighting the prolonged refugee and security issues, the Turkish foreign minister said they extensively discussed what the two neighbouring countries could do to address these problems and how they could sustain their relationship around these issues.

Fidan stated that in addition to regional developments, they also addressed bilateral relations in Thursday's meeting, emphasising that cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, investment, education, culture, and tourism is at a very good level.

Noting that global and regional crises have not affected the economic and trade relations between Türkiye and Jordan, Fidan said the trade volume between the two countries exceeded $1 billion in 2023.